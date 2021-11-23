BC flood: Trans Mountain can restart in 4 days

Trans Mountain Corp. It indicates that 350 people are working non-stop to restart the pipeline. It has been closed since November 14 as a precaution due to flooding in British Columbia.

The company said crews walked over the weekend or were flown to areas still inaccessible by road to inspect the pipeline.

Trans Mountain Says no indication of pipeline spill. As a precaution, the company has deployed spill response equipment at checkpoints in the riverine areas near or downstream where it operates.

pipeline Trans Mountain An important part of the energy infrastructure of British Columbia and Washington State.

In the 70 years of its existence, the pipeline has never been closed for such a long period.

Other closings

Enbridge also temporarily closed part of one of the two pipelines that make up its pipeline. West Coast, last week, due to heavy flooding in British Columbia.

Enbridge says it was able to maintain its natural gas service despite the natural disaster and has since increased network capacity.

Indicates that the pipeline West Coast It now transports 1.63 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, more than 100% of the total contract volume transferred at the same time last year.

On Monday, Canadian Pacific Railroad announced that rail will operate again from Tuesday noon between Kamloops and Vancouver.

Canadian Pacific says crews have worked tirelessly since November 14 to repair 30 flood-damaged Thompson and Cascade locations.