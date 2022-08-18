BDC – Canadian Business Bank. | Veronique Dorval

Chief Operating Officer, BDC

BDC is pleased to announce the appointment of Veronique Dorval to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

In this position, Veronique will oversee the BDC’s finance, growth, transition and advisory business lines. She will also help lead BDC’s ambitious new chapter, which aims to empower more SME owners to build a better, more inclusive, more sustainable and prosperous future for themselves, their communities and the entire Canadian economy.

Through her impressive 23-year career as a strategic business leader, Véronique has proven her ability to drive growth, deliver ambitious transformations, and create a customer-focused digital operating model.

Prior to joining BDC, Véronique was Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at Sun Life Financial, where she set the transformation agenda and was responsible for sales across all direct channels, driving significant growth. During her eight-year tenure at Sun Life Financial, she also held responsibilities related to strategic initiatives, customer acquisition, engagement and loyalty.

Previously, she worked for 12 years as an Associate Director at McKinsey & Company, where she led management consulting assignments for major North American financial institutions and other clients.

Veronique is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Sherbrooke. She completed part of the program in Mexico, Spain, and India. She sits on the board of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal and is a passionate contributor to the organization FitSpirit, which strives to help teenage girls build a lifelong fitness foundation.

BDC is a Canadian business bank. Provides access to finance and advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. BDC Capital, its investment division, offers a wide range of venture capital solutions. To learn more, visit bdc.ca.

