Chalet reservations are going well in Quebec

This year, many Quebecers don’t want to be without a choice this summer and have already planned their vacation.

We remember last year, the chalet rental craze was so strong because of the epidemic.

Thousands of Quebecers decide to travel and visit regions of the province such as Gaspésie, Bas-St-Laurent, and Abitibi-Témiscamingue. However, the cabins in these places were booked very quickly.

“It’s a really good time to book in the summer, if we do it too late, we won’t have an inventory.” Danny Papino, founder of the WeChalet platform, says, “This year, we’ll probably continue to take us on a trip to Quebec and we’ll explore all of our province’s areas.

Knowing that the situation surrounding the coronavirus epidemic changes from day to day, it is difficult to predict what activities we will be able to undertake this summer.

For this reason, the founder of WeChalet recommends that you check certain aspects before booking your vacation.

“The important thing when making a reservation on a platform like WeChalet is to make sure the cancellation policies are flexible cancellation policies. So, if anything happens that forces you to change your travel plans and cancel your money back 100%,” advises Danny Papino.

Last year, Dany Papineau noticed a nearly 25% increase in prices compared to the summer of 2019.

Prices will remain prohibitive for the 2021 summer season due to supply and demand.

Half of the chalets have already been rented out for popular periods such as Building Holidays and Saint-Jean-Baptiste.