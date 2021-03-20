Beasts of Science: Why did these birds of prey learn to master fire?

For this third episode of Monsters of science, Futura podcast dedicated to animal intelligence, we go to Australia to meet a bird that, like us, has learned to control a fire.

Do you want to not miss any news? To learn new things every day? Or simply to immerse yourself in a healthy journey? Discover Futura Podcast!

Find out why the Australian raptors learned to tame fire in this latest episode of Monsters of Science.

Today: Australia’s direction to meet a falcon shooting. If his name sounds like a legend inspired to you, it is because his ability to spread fires wherever he goes is legendary, and that was thousands of years ago. However, fire hawks – they actually collect many of them Cash From Children – It already exists!

« But why then does one set fire to one’s home? You will ask us. To find out, you’ll need to listen to this new episode from Monsters of science.

Bêtes de Science, Animal Intelligence Podcast



You don’t have to be a lover of cute cats to agree to thisIntelligence Animal is a vast field as wonderful and unknown. Take, for example, did you know that The elephants Are able to differentiate between human languages? One bird He can remember Hundreds of stashes of its seeds ? Or those dung beetles Use the Milky Way for orientation ? Not that stupid, animals! If these fun facts tickle you nervous cellsWait no more: Explore Episode 1 of Monsters of science, Podcast based on The Chronicle of Natalie MeyerAnd Mary read it from the YouTube channel Curiosity Box. During these issues, we will venture to go to the four corners of the world to meet all kinds of amazing animals and their most interesting behaviors.

Embark on this new adventure!



Do you like this podcast? Let us know! Remember to leave us a note or the like on the platforms Definition ofAnd let us know what you think of the episode in the comments! Share this podcast around you and don’t forget to subscribe so you never miss a single episode.

Copy podcasts



you welcome in Monsters of science, The new Futura podcast that gives pride of place to animals. I’m Mary and in this new episode, we’ll be interested in a bird that, like us, learns to tame fire.

Birds of prey attract us as much with their keen eyesight as much as they dazzle us with their life, agility, or records in Speed Air … But we are afraid of them too, sometimes, and we’ll find out why.

In the collective imagination birds of prey Daytime She is a symbol Mild, Clairvoyance, and in some cultures, immortality. These are Kings Atmospheres It feeds our imaginations all the time. So think of the mythical phoenix, which is able to live for centuries before it ignites, and then reborn from its burning ashes in order to start a new cycle.

In Australia, indigenous people in the north have said for more than 40,000 years that Fire Falcons have learned to tame flames. A skill we might have thought reserved for us as humans. But if by his side the phoenix remains in the phantom range, then the fire hawk is already there!

The term “fire hawk” actually includes several types. We find the Milan Black kites, pipe kites and brigora hawks, sometimes called brown hawks. According to stories passed on orally for generations, these birds have a habit of grabbing the branches of smoke they find in the wild to spread fires. It looks great on Phoenix, next to a real bird of prey spinning in the sky, coals glowing in Peck ! But if you think that their intention is to destroy the Australian bush, then you should pay attention, because the real reason is much smarter than that.

If Fire Hawks are known to spread fires wherever they go, it is because this technique is very effective in smoking their prey. Kites and hawks inEye Hole already noticed the little lizards Mammals Or even birds and Insects They tend to flee from their deepest hiding places to escape from the flames. What better way to get them to reveal themselves than an impromptu little barbecue?

So of course, this technique doesn’t always work. After all, making a fire isn’t always an issue – or wings, she tells me. But that hasn’t stopped scientists, like the indigenous people of thousands of years before them, from observing these raptors attempting to start fires, either alone or in groups.

These flying burners do not really randomly choose their point of attack, as the researchers indicated that they generally know very well where the areas with the highest concentration of prey are located. And once the fire breaks out – finally – oftentimes – other kites and hawks have to wait patiently, then pounce straight on their unfortunate fleeing prey.

To more accurately document this behavior, zoologists plan to start controlled fires to capture “fire falcons” immediately. These birds of prey would be the first non-human animals to use them directly as a tool, like our ancestors, hundreds of thousands of years ago. These funny birds are not done yet to make us dream and fuel our imaginations, masterfully mastering the elements! So .. not that stupid, Fire Hawk!

Thanks for watching this episode from Monsters of science. You can find the original record for Natalie Meyer On Futura and all our episodes on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcast, Castbox and many more. Remember to subscribe so you never miss a single episode, and leave us a comment and five stars On distribution platforms to support us and improve our visibility. We see you two weeks later for a new episode dedicated to the coolest animal behavior. Bye !

Music :

Silly introduction And the Freedom Equal Alexander Nakarada

And the Equal Alexander Nakarada Remote areas And the Taiko Tycho Equal Frank Schröter

And the Equal Frank Schröter Thunder Par Kevin Macleod

Par Kevin Macleod License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Sound effects : BBCVicky Bowes, Sarah Young, Macaulay Library

You will also be interested