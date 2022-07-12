Bell presents a summer full of entertainment in Quebec as the sponsor of the OSHEAGA, îLESONIQ and LASSO Montreal festivals

“Montreal shines through its festivals and I am delighted that Belle is joining three of the biggest unified music events. We are proud to partner with the Evenko team who dedicate the same passion and energy as we do to delivering compelling content, showcasing top talent, and giving fans the best possible experience. We look forward to providing OSHEAGA, ÎLESONIQ and LASSO.” Montreal to the public in Montreal and beyond. See you this summer at Park Jean Drapo ! »

– Karen MosesSenior Vice President, Content and News Development and Head of Quebec Branch, Bill

“We are delighted that we have been able to count on valuable support from Bell to deliver OSHEAGA over the past five years, and we are now in the process of expanding this partnership to îLESONIQ and LASSO Montreal. Working together, we will be able to offer festivals of international stature to promote throughout Quebec. and Canada.”

– Nick FarkasSenior Vice President, Programming, Concerts & Events, Soko

Through this partnership, Bell continues to be the title presenter for the OSHEAGA Festival and becomes the title presenter for îLESONIQ and LASSO Montreal. With her media assets across Canada, Bell will help promote these events out of town. World famous artists such as Arcade Fire, Swedish House Mafia and Luke Brian She will perform at the Bell Theater during the three weekends in Montreal. Fans will be able to take advantage of the many activities Bell offers on the festival website, including opportunities to win VIP experiences, as well as access to exclusive content on various Bell platforms.

Some facts:

Bell was already a presenter for the OSHEAGA Festival for five years and became one for the îLESONIQ and LASSO Montreal festivals, three events produced by evenko, all of which are held in Parc Jean-Drapeau

the festival Ushaga Celebrating its fifteenth birthday e Anniversary and takes place from 29 to 31 July 2022

Anniversary and takes place from 29 to 31 July 2022 the festival ÎLESONIQ It takes place from August 5-7, 2022 (three days this year)

The first edition of the festival Lasso Montreal It takes place on the 12th and 13th of August

ABOUT BEL

Bell is Canada’s largest telecommunications company. It provides an advanced array of wireless broadband, television, Internet, media and business communications services across the country. Founded in Montreal in 1880, The Bell Company is the exclusive property of BCE Inc. To find out more, we invite you to visit Bill where BCE.ca .

in frame Best of all We invest in a better world and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our societies while adhering to the highest environmental, social and governance standards. Among our initiatives, Bell Let’s Talk promotes mental health in Canada through national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns, such as Bell Let’s Talk Day, and through large donations to community care and access to these initiatives, research and leadership in the workplace across the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

about evenko

until, a Quebec company that has become Canada’s largest independent promoter, producer and broadcaster, annually producing more than 1,200 music, family and sports events throughout Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces and the Northeast United States. The company presents performances by the world’s greatest artists and invests in the development and promotion of Quebec artists. For more information on Evenko, visit: www.evenko.ca. until is a company CH . group.

Media Inquiries

bell

Odette CarolineAnd the [email protected]

Tweet embed

until

Kristen MontroyAnd the [email protected]

Investor questions

Richard BinjianAnd the [email protected]

source Bell Canada