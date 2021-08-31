Canadians to launch their own collection of digital stuff NFT

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that they will be releasing their first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as collectible digital items to celebrate the team’s journey to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. The first packages will go on sale Thursday afternoon starting at noon. 1 p.m. ET and will run every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday of September.

The digital art packages will be divided into two categories: “basic” packages for CAD 25 and “rare” packages for CAD 50. Unlike other NFTs, payment can be made with a standard credit card; No cryptocurrency required. Each pack will contain four unique NFTs – three featuring team artwork, photos, and commemorative 2021 playoff tickets, and a digital pirate game containing statistical data from one of the team’s 22 playoff games. Starting in September, coin collectors will be able to buy, sell and trade their NFTs on the “Marketplace” operated by Custom Blockchain.

“Following an unforgettable season, we are pleased to offer fans a unique way to own a digital piece of our history in a format reminiscent of the days when traditional cards were collected,” said France-Margrethe Bellanger, Head of Sports. and entertainment from Groupe CH. “By taking this approach with the package model, we hope to make NFT ownership viable for the widest possible audience, and allow collectors of all ages to participate in this initiative.”

The total number of packs the team offers during this beta phase will be very limited, with a maximum of a few hundred digital art packs available at each launch. web platform canadiens.dropshop.io It will detail the exact number of rooms available and will serve as an exclusive accommodation site for the club’s NFTs. The site has all the information about the project, including the steps for registering and purchasing packages, and also shows all the artwork that appears on the various NFTs.