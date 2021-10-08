Belmadi is back on the charge

The continuation and not the end of the soap opera of Jamal Belmadi with turf field Mustafa Chaker from Blida. After a month of controversy over the quality of the stadium, the national football team coach returned to charge on Thursday, October 7.

Before the September 2 meeting against Djibouti (8-0) as part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Belmadi had critical Quality turf in the favorite foxes playground.

“We find a field and it is a calamity, a disaster. For me, this is sabotage,” calling on everyone to “do their work and assume their responsibilities.” After this rise to the position, the Director of Youth and Sports in Blida Province was relieved of his duties.

After more than a month, it seems that things are not going well. The national team was again called up to play in the same stadium. This Friday, September 8th, he welcomes the Niger national team on behalf of the third day of the same competition.

The Algeria national football team coach was questioned at a press conference Thursday (October 7th) in El Grass Province. He again expressed his dissatisfaction, but this time in a very subtle way. He called on the player Abdelkader Badran, who is next to him, to express his opinion as a player.

The response of the Tunisian Esperance defender is unambiguous. “The last time everyone saw the condition of the turf. We didn’t expect, at this second stage, to find the turf in this condition. Personally, I’ve been training at the Chaker Stadium since I was little, and I can tell you the field has never been this way before,” thus Said the player from Blida.

But we have to adapt to this situation, there are no other solutions. He said, quit.

Screaming with my past didn’t help much.