Ben Chiarot scores his first goal with the Panthers

April 3, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

Traded to the Florida Panthers on March 16, Ben Chiarot has been making a mediocre impression with his new team. Statistically, he’s not like headquarters – and he never has been – and defense is minus -1 (before today’s game) with one of the scoring teams. More NHL goals.

Speaking of goals, the former CH defender scored his first goal with his new team. Before the match, he had two passes in five matches.

Ironically, he scored against his former teammate, Andrew Hammond, who was traded to the Devils on the trade deadline.

Ben Chiarot-style goal: Nothing impressive, but how important it is.

The player who wears the number 8 scored once again his eighth goal of the season and his 30th goal of his career. It was the first goal in the game for the Panthers, who are trying to distance themselves from the Carolina Hurricanes for a top spot in the conference. Both teams have 98 points.

During the break, he was interviewed by Katie Goss, a reporter covering Florida. Chiarot said he’s happy to be in Florida (obviously) and that his teammates and coaches have been treating him so well so far. They are also very welcoming.

