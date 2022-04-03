Known winners of Dragons of Science

The eighth edition of Dragons de la science took place on February 9 at the Carrefour de l’information of the Cégep de Shawinigan. This event aims to promote research and promote the development of the scientific culture of graduates of the Natural Sciences Program.

Inspired by a concept from major universities titled My Thesis in Three Minutes and Les Dragons (Dragon’s Den), this science communication activity relates to the Synthesis Program Test. Students must submit their graduation project as well as an experiment or research plan in less than three minutes. Their job is to convince the scientific jury of the importance of their research by presenting the problem they have discovered as well as the means used to achieve their end.

At the end of the fourteen submitted projects, judges awarded prizes to three winning projects.

First place: Eloise Boleyn, Maud Millett and Charlie Gagnon (Tattoo Ink Quality Studies)

Runners-up: Charles Thyfault, O’Reilly Blourd, Frederic Boutet (Science, we’re shooting!)

Third place: Ariane Wagner-Trudel, Gabriel Moreau and Marian Vincent (vascular design)

The scholarships were provided by the National Center for Electrochemistry and Environmental Technologies (CNETE), which prides itself on encouraging the next generation of scientists.