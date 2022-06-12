Benefits of art for nursing home residents

Life in a nursing home is not easy. This sometimes leads to stress in patients who find it difficult to adapt. In this case, certain activities can contribute to making them regain a sense of well-being. Art has a secret.

Stimulating focus with art therapy

There are many things that elude people of a certain age and at all levels. This is why the practice of art therapy is so important. Indeed, art makes it possible to develop another degree of focus for directing neurons.

Whether drawing or painting, focus helps lift the spirit and see things differently. As a result, complete well-being is laid down and the diseases that these people suffer from can be cured.

Art is a real way to escape. Therefore, it is necessary to include it in the activities of nursing homes.

Fighting Alzheimer’s disease

There are many benefits of art therapy in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. We mainly note:

brain stimulation

and stimulate cognitive function.

Thus, practicing art in nursing homes allows them to modify their gestures and express themselves more easily. Awareness is increasingly working to allow them to live the present moment in relation to their past.

In addition to promoting improved communication and social interaction between nursing home residents, art therapy allows them to experience enjoyable moments.

What creative activities should be considered?

To stimulate the senses and relieve stress in patients, it is recommended to plan activities beyond classic drawing on paper. In particular, older people appreciate the following creative activities:

sculpting with paste or clay;

Draw with pencil or charcoal.

making maps

jewelry making;

Participation in community art projects…

Through their creations, residents of nursing homes can feel proud and accomplished. These feelings are undeniable factors of well-being.