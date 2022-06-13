We will be able to play Xbox, without a console, on Samsung Smart TVs

Announced last year, the Xbox TV app, Microsoft’s cloud-based video game platform, will finally be available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs and displays starting June 30. This novelty will be presented in 27 countries.

People who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have access to a catalog of over 100 games, including infinite aura And the Forza Horizon 5. popular game fortnite It will be provided free of charge.

The app can be installed in the same way as Netflix, and it works as a streaming service. To activate it, simply sign in to your Microsoft account in the app.

Many controllers will be supported by the Xbox app, including Xbox controllers as well as Sony’s DualSense.

For now, the app will only be available for 2022 Samsung TVs. Microsoft hasn’t set a date for other TVs or older Samsung models, but they’re working on it. We intend to explore other television partnerships as part of the next evolution of our vision. Ashley McKissick, Vice President of Xbox Game Experience and Platforms, explained in a press release.

This news is not a surprise because Microsoft had already announced that the company was working with smart TV manufacturers in June 2021. The Xbox app isn’t the first to be offered on smart TVs, as Samsung and LG apps received support from the Google Stadia app earlier this year. general.