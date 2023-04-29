Best Organic Mattresses in Canada 2023: Buyers Guide

Choosing an organic mattress can significantly impact your health and the environment, as they are made from natural, eco-friendly materials without harmful chemicals. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the best organic mattresses in Canada, discussing their unique features, pros, cons, and buyers’ reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Best Organic Mattresses in Canada

1. Avocado Green Mattress

The Avocado Green Mattress is a premium organic mattress made from natural latex, organic cotton, and organic wool, providing excellent support and comfort.

Key Features:

100% GOLS certified organic latex for pressure relief and durability

GOTS certified organic cotton cover for breathability and softness

GOTS certified organic wool for temperature regulation and moisture-wicking properties

Pros:

Environmentally friendly and sustainable materials

Suitable for all sleep positions

Sleeps cool due to the breathable materials

Cons:

Expensive compared to non-organic mattresses

Firmness may not suit everyone’s preference

Buyers’ Reviews: Customers love the Avocado Green Mattress for its eco-friendly materials and overall comfort. Some buyers, however, find it too firm and mention that it may not be suitable for those who prefer a softer mattress.

2.Essentia Stratami

The Essentia Stratami is a Canadian-made organic mattress that features natural latex and an organic cotton cover, delivering a comfortable and supportive sleep experience.

Key Features:

100% GOLS certified organic latex for contouring support and pressure relief

GOTS certified organic cotton cover for breathability and softness

VOC-free and biodegradable materials

Pros:

Hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites

Excellent motion isolation, suitable for couples

Sleeps cool due to the breathable latex layers

Cons:

Expensive compared to other mattresses

Limited firmness options available

Buyers’ Reviews: Customers appreciate the Essentia Stratami for its comfort, support, and eco-friendly materials. Some buyers, however, find the mattress expensive and wish there were more firmness options to choose from.

4. Birch Living Natural Mattress

The Birch Living Natural Mattress is a hybrid mattress made from organic materials, including Talalay latex, organic wool, and organic cotton.

Key Features:

100% natural Talalay latex for responsive support and pressure relief

GOTS certified organic wool for temperature regulation and moisture-wicking properties

GOTS certified organic cotton cover for breathability and softness

Pros:

Eco-friendly and sustainable materials

Sleeps cool due to the natural materials

Suitable for all sleep positions

Cons:

Expensive compared to non-organic mattresses

May be too firm for some sleepers

Buyers’ Reviews: Customers praise the Birch Living Natural Mattress for its comfort, support, and eco-friendly materials. However, some buyers mention that the mattress may be too firm for their liking and find it expensive compared to non-organic alternatives.

4. Naturepedic EOS Classic

The Naturepedic EOS Classic is a customizable organic mattress, offering a combination of organic latex, organic cotton, and organic wool layers to suit your specific needs.

Key Features:

Customizable firmness and support through interchangeable layers

GOLS certified organic latex for pressure relief and durability

GOTS certified organic cotton and wool for breathability and temperature regulation

Pros:

Customizable to suit individual preferences

Made from environmentally friendly and sustainable materials

Sleeps cool due to the organic materials

Cons:

Expensive compared to other mattresses

Customization process may be overwhelming for some buyers

Buyers’ Reviews:

Customers love the Naturepedic EOS Classic for its customizable firmness and support, as well as its eco-friendly materials. Some buyers, however, find the mattress expensive and mention that the customization process can be overwhelming for those unfamiliar with mattress materials and construction.

5. Obasan Studio Organic Mattress

The Obasan Studio Organic Mattress is a Canadian-made, customizable organic mattress featuring GOLS certified organic latex, GOTS certified organic wool, and GOTS certified organic cotton.

Key Features:

100% GOLS certified organic latex for contouring support and pressure relief

GOTS certified organic wool for temperature regulation and moisture-wicking properties

GOTS certified organic cotton cover for breathability and softness

Pros:

Customizable firmness and support to suit individual preferences

Hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites

Made from environmentally friendly and sustainable materials

Cons:

Expensive compared to other mattresses

Customization process may be confusing for some buyers

Buyers’ Reviews: Customers appreciate the Obasan Studio Organic Mattress for its customizable firmness, support, and eco-friendly materials. Some buyers, however, find the mattress expensive and mention that the customization process can be confusing for those unfamiliar with mattress materials and construction.

Buyers’ Guide:

Certified Materials: Choose an organic mattress made from certified organic materials, including GOLS certified organic latex, GOTS certified organic wool, and GOTS certified organic cotton, to ensure eco-friendly and chemical-free products. Comfort and Support: Determine your preferred level of firmness and support when selecting an organic mattress. Organic mattresses cater to a range of sleep positions and preferences, offering various firmness levels from soft to firm. Personalization Options: Consider an organic mattress that allows for customization of firmness and support to accommodate specific needs or preferences, which is especially useful for individuals with unique sleep requirements or health concerns. Allergen Resistance: Organic mattresses often possess hypoallergenic properties and resistance to dust mites, making them an ideal choice for allergy sufferers or those with sensitive skin. Breathability: Select an organic mattress made from breathable materials, such as organic wool and latex, which aid in temperature regulation for a comfortable and cool sleep environment. Eco-friendly Practices: Opt for an organic mattress with a focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness in both materials and manufacturing processes. Warranty and Trial Period: Investigate the warranty and sleep trial period offered by the mattress company. A generous sleep trial allows you to test the mattress for an extended time, ensuring it meets your needs.

FAQ:

What sets an organic mattress apart from other mattresses?

Organic mattresses are made from natural, environmentally friendly materials, such as organic latex, organic cotton, and organic wool, and do not contain harmful chemicals or synthetic materials. This results in a healthier sleep environment and a reduced environmental impact.

Is there a significant price difference between organic and non-organic mattresses?

Organic mattresses are typically more expensive than non-organic mattresses due to the higher costs associated with sourcing and producing organic materials. However, many consumers find the health and environmental benefits of organic mattresses worth the additional expense.

How durable are organic mattresses?

The longevity of an organic mattress depends on its material composition and overall construction quality. With proper care and maintenance, an organic mattress can last between 7 to 10 years on average.

Can organic mattresses accommodate all sleeping positions?

Organic mattresses can cater to all sleeping positions by offering a balance of support and pressure relief. It is crucial to select the appropriate firmness level based on your preferred sleep position.

What are the recommended cleaning and maintenance procedures for an organic mattress?

To clean and maintain an organic mattress, regularly vacuum the mattress surface, spot-clean stains using a gentle detergent and water, and use a waterproof mattress protector to guard against spills and stains. Always adhere to the manufacturer’s care instructions for proper maintenance.

Is it possible to flip an organic mattress?

A6: Most organic mattresses are designed with specific top and bottom layers, rendering them unsuitable for flipping. Nevertheless, you can rotate the mattress 180 degrees every few months to encourage even wear and prolong its lifespan.

How can I verify the authenticity of an organic mattress?

To confirm the authenticity of an organic mattress, look for certifications such as GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) for organic latex and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) for organic cotton and wool. These certifications ensure the materials used in the mattress are organic and free from harmful chemicals.

Conclusion

When searching for the best organic mattress in Canada, it’s essential to consider factors such as comfort, support, materials, and price. The Avocado Green Mattress, Essentia Stratami, Birch Living Natural Mattress, Naturepedic EOS Classic, and Obasan Studio Organic Mattress all offer unique features and benefits, with varying pros and cons based on individual preferences and needs.

By considering the information provided in this guide, along with buyers’ reviews, you can make an informed decision and find the perfect organic mattress to ensure a comfortable, healthy, and environmentally friendly night’s sleep.