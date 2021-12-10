Money for Alexis Gemund in Austria

Third after the first regression, Guimond gave everything to get an extra rank on his second try. The strategy paid off, with Quebecers managing to beat Swiss Theo Jamour by 0.43secs overall.

It wasn’t an easy day, but I’m really happy with what I achieved. It was a big fight throughout the competition. I’m proud of my medal and I think I’ve proven what I can do Gemond said.

If the 22-year-old skater can beat Gmür on his second touchdown, it remains unanswered in front of the brilliance of France’s Arthur Bouchet, once again gold medalist.

I really pressed the second landing to get the Swiss in, you did it all! We have to work even harder to join Bauchet, I know I can do that and go sign Nasr in the future. , concluded with a person who was 1.79 seconds behind his opponent.

On the women’s front, still in the standing class, Frederic Turgeon fell and was unable to complete her second round. The athlete from Candiac finished seventh at the end of the first round.

She commented that my day didn’t go the way I wanted it to. My legs were very tired towards the end of my second run. She was not responding and fell after skiing in the soft snow. I try to stay positive and focus on the next stages of the World Cup.

Finally, guide Julian Petty teamed up with British Columbian Logan Leach in the visually impaired category. The Canadian duo finished sixth, 15.65 seconds behind the Italian gold medalists.