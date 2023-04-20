He has a significant political lineage, and has been tarnished by his opposition to vaccination. ČT24 – Robert Kennedy wants to be president – Czech Television

This presidential candidate has a large political pedigree: he is the son of Attorney General Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Both were killed. His uncle was Senator Edward Kennedy. He chose his hometown of Boston to announce his candidacy.

“I come today to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States of America,” he declared.

Anti-vaccination activist

He has promised to end the corrupt synthesis of state and corporate power, and if he wins, he wants to dramatically reduce the number of chronically ill children within four years. Robert Kennedy Jr., 69, started out as an environmental advocate but has been an anti-vaccination activist for decades. His theories have been refuted time and time again by expert studies, and politicians and relatives have distanced themselves from him. He was banned on Youtube and Instagram for spreading misinformation during the covid era.

In his speech, he said, “Give me a piece of land and a sword, and I will take back this land with your help.” He has fans, but the Democratic machinery is fully supportive of the 80-year-old President Biden. Until now, he has unofficially indicated his candidacy. For example, in April of this year, he said he plans to run again.