Best Virtual Credit Cards in Canada May 2023: Best Comparison

Virtual credit cards are an innovative financial tool that provides an added layer of security and convenience when making online purchases. These digital cards generate unique, temporary card numbers for each transaction, ensuring that your primary card information remains secure. As virtual credit cards continue to gain popularity, several financial institutions and fintech companies are now offering this service in Canada. This article reviews and compares the best virtual credit cards available in Canada for 2023.

Best Virtual Credit Cards in Canada 2023

KOHO Virtual Card

KOHO, a popular Canadian fintech company, offers a virtual credit card alongside its prepaid Visa card. The KOHO Virtual Card is accepted anywhere Visa is accepted and can be used for online and in-app purchases.

Features and Benefits:

Instantly generated virtual card number

Real-time transaction notifications

No monthly or annual fees

0.5% cashback on all purchases

Integrated with the KOHO app for easy management

STACK Virtual Card

STACK is another Canadian fintech company that provides a virtual credit card in conjunction with its prepaid Mastercard. The STACK Virtual Card can be used for online and in-app purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Features and Benefits:

Secure, temporary card numbers for each transaction

Real-time transaction notifications

No monthly or annual fees

Customizable spending limits

Compatible with popular mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay

CIBC Pace It™ Installment Plan Virtual Card

CIBC offers a virtual credit card feature through its Pace It™ Installment Plan. This service allows eligible CIBC credit cardholders to convert individual purchases into installment plans using a virtual card number.

Features and Benefits:

Available to eligible CIBC credit cardholders

Convert individual purchases into installment plans

Unique card number for each installment plan

Manage installment plans through CIBC online banking or mobile app

Revolut Virtual Card

Revolut, a UK-based fintech company, offers virtual credit cards to its Canadian customers with a Standard, Premium, or Metal plan. Revolut’s virtual cards can be used for online and in-app purchases wherever Visa or Mastercard is accepted.

Features and Benefits:

Instantly generated virtual card number

Disposable virtual cards available with Premium and Metal plans

Real-time transaction notifications

No foreign transaction fees

Integrated with the Revolut app for easy management

Conclusion

Virtual credit cards provide a secure and convenient way to make online and in-app purchases without exposing your primary credit card information. In Canada, several options are available, each with unique features and benefits. When selecting a virtual credit card, consider factors such as fees, rewards, and compatibility with your preferred mobile wallet. Ultimately, the best virtual credit card for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences.