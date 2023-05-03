Best Tankless Water Heaters in Canada 2023 – Test & Comparison

Tankless water heaters, also known as on-demand or instantaneous water heaters, are gaining popularity in Canada due to their energy efficiency and ability to provide endless hot water. By only heating water as needed, these systems can save you money on your energy bill and help you reduce your environmental footprint. In this article, we will review six of the best tankless water heaters available in Canada, considering their features, specifications, and customer reviews.

Best Tankless Water Heaters in Canada 2023

EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater

Features:

Electric tankless water heater

13kW at 240V

Self-modulating technology

Digital temperature control

Compact design

The EcoSmart ECO 11 is a popular choice in Canada for its energy-efficient performance and compact design. This electric tankless water heater uses self-modulating technology to adjust its energy output based on the hot water demand, reducing energy consumption.

Customer Review: “After using the EcoSmart ECO 11 for six months, I’m impressed by its performance. I’ve noticed a decrease in my energy bill, and the hot water supply is consistent. The installation process was straightforward, and the compact size freed up space in my utility room.”

Tankless Water Heater Electric 27kW 240 Volt

Features:

Electric tankless water heater

27kW at 240V

Stainless steel heat exchanger

Touch screen controls

Energy-efficient operation

This 27kW electric tankless water heater is suitable for medium to large households. It features a stainless steel heat exchanger and touch screen controls, allowing for precise temperature adjustments.

Customer Review: “I replaced my old tank water heater with this electric tankless model, and I couldn’t be happier. The touch screen controls make it easy to adjust the temperature, and the energy savings are noticeable. We never run out of hot water, even when multiple people are showering.”

Rheem 240V 2 Heating Chambers RTEX-18 Residential Tankless Water Heater

Features:

Electric tankless water heater

18kW at 240V

Two heating chambers

Digital temperature display

External controls

The Rheem RTEX-18 is a reliable and efficient electric tankless water heater with two heating chambers. The digital temperature display and external controls make it easy to adjust the temperature to your preference.

Customer Review: “The Rheem RTEX-18 has been a great addition to our home. It was easy to install, and the hot water is always available when we need it. I appreciate the energy savings and the fact that it takes up much less space than our previous tank water heater.”

Rheem RTEX-24 24kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater

Features:

Electric tankless water heater

24kW at 240V

Digital temperature control

Durable copper immersion heating elements

Energy-efficient performance

The Rheem RTEX-24 is a powerful electric tankless water heater suitable for larger households. Its digital temperature control and durable copper immersion heating elements ensure a consistent hot water supply.

Customer Review: “We’ve had the Rheem RTEX-24 for a year now, and it’s been a game-changer. The hot water is always available, and the temperature is consistent. Our energy bills have decreased, and we appreciate the space-saving design.”

Propane Tankless Water Heater, GASLAND Outdoors BS158 6L 1.58 GPM Portable Gas Water Heater

Features:

Propane tankless water heater

6L 1.58 GPM

Portable and lightweight design

Multiple safety features

Suitable for outdoor use

The GASLAND Outdoors BS158 is a portable propane tankless water heater designed for outdoor use. Its lightweight design makes it perfect for camping trips or outdoor showers at the cottage. With a 6L 1.58 GPM flow rate, it can provide a consistent supply of hot water on demand.

Customer Review: “I bought the GASLAND BS158 for our family camping trips, and it has been a fantastic addition. It’s lightweight and easy to set up, providing hot water for showers and dishwashing. The safety features give me peace of mind, and I would highly recommend it to other outdoor enthusiasts.”

Tankless Water Heater Buyer’s Guide

Selecting the right tankless water heater for your home can seem overwhelming with numerous options available in the Canadian market. This buyer’s guide will help you navigate the essential factors to consider, ensuring you choose the perfect tankless water heater for your needs.

Types of Tankless Water Heaters

There are two primary types of tankless water heaters: electric and gas (natural gas or propane). Each type has its advantages and disadvantages:

a) Electric Tankless Water Heaters:

Generally less expensive to purchase and install

More energy-efficient

Lower maintenance requirements

Suitable for homes with no natural gas line

b) Gas Tankless Water Heaters:

Higher hot water output

Faster heating

Suitable for larger households

Can work during power outages if equipped with a battery backup

Size and Flow Rate

Determine the appropriate size and flow rate (measured in gallons per minute, or GPM) for your tankless water heater by considering your household’s hot water usage. Calculate the total GPM of all hot water appliances that may be running simultaneously. Choose a tankless water heater with a GPM rating that meets or exceeds your calculated demand.

Energy Efficiency

One of the key benefits of tankless water heaters is their energy efficiency. Look for models with a high energy factor (EF) rating, which measures the efficiency of the unit. Electric tankless water heaters generally have a higher EF rating than gas models. Additionally, gas models with an ENERGY STAR certification offer more energy-efficient performance.

Installation Requirements

The installation requirements for tankless water heaters vary depending on the type and model. Electric models typically have simpler installation requirements, while gas models may require venting and gas line adjustments. Consult a professional installer for an accurate assessment of the installation costs and requirements.

Climate Considerations

In colder Canadian climates, the incoming water temperature is lower, which may affect the performance of a tankless water heater. Ensure the model you choose is capable of handling the temperature fluctuations in your region.

Warranty and Maintenance

Choose a tankless water heater with a comprehensive warranty that covers the heat exchanger, parts, and labor. Regular maintenance is essential to ensure the optimal performance and longevity of your system. Gas tankless water heaters generally require more frequent maintenance than electric models.

Budget

Tankless water heaters can vary significantly in price, with electric models generally being more affordable than gas models. Consider both the upfront costs (purchase and installation) and long-term operating costs when determining your budget.

FAQ

1. What is a tankless water heater?

A tankless water heater, also known as an on-demand or instantaneous water heater, heats water only when it’s needed. This eliminates the need for a storage tank and reduces energy consumption, providing a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly option compared to traditional tank water heaters.

2. How do tankless water heaters work?

Tankless water heaters use either electric elements or gas burners to heat water as it flows through the unit. When a hot water tap is turned on, cold water enters the heater, and the heating elements or burners activate, rapidly heating the water to the desired temperature. The hot water is then supplied to the tap, providing a continuous flow of hot water.

3. Are tankless water heaters more energy-efficient than traditional tank water heaters?

Yes, tankless water heaters are generally more energy-efficient than traditional tank water heaters because they only heat water when it’s needed. This eliminates standby heat loss associated with storing hot water in a tank. Electric tankless water heaters are often more energy-efficient than gas models.

4. What is the average lifespan of a tankless water heater?

The average lifespan of a tankless water heater is around 20 years, which is longer than the average lifespan of a traditional tank water heater, which is typically 10-15 years. Regular maintenance and proper installation can further extend the lifespan of a tankless water heater.

5. Can a tankless water heater provide enough hot water for my entire home?

The ability of a tankless water heater to supply enough hot water for your entire home depends on the unit’s size and flow rate. Choose a tankless water heater with a GPM rating that meets or exceeds the total hot water demand of all your appliances running simultaneously.

6. Can I install a tankless water heater myself?

While some homeowners may feel comfortable installing an electric tankless water heater, it’s generally recommended to hire a professional for the installation. This ensures proper installation and adherence to local building codes and safety regulations. Gas tankless water heaters, in particular, require professional installation due to the complexities of venting and gas line adjustments.

7. Are tankless water heaters suitable for cold Canadian climates?

Yes, tankless water heaters can be suitable for cold Canadian climates. However, it’s essential to choose a model designed to handle temperature fluctuations and low incoming water temperatures in your region. Gas tankless water heaters often perform better in colder climates due to their higher heating capacity.

8. How often do tankless water heaters need maintenance?

The maintenance frequency for tankless water heaters depends on the type and model. Electric tankless water heaters generally require less maintenance than gas models. It’s recommended to have your tankless water heater inspected and serviced by a professional at least once a year to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

9. Do tankless water heaters save money?

Tankless water heaters can save you money on your energy bills due to their increased energy efficiency. The actual savings depend on factors such as your hot water usage, energy rates, and the efficiency of your previous water heater. While the upfront cost of a tankless water heater may be higher than a traditional tank water heater, the long-term savings and extended lifespan can offset the initial investment.

Conclusion

The best tankless water heaters in Canada provide energy-efficient performance, endless hot water, and a compact design. Whether you choose an electric or propane model, these units can save you money on your energy bills and offer a more environmentally friendly option compared to traditional tank water heaters.

By considering the features, specifications, and customer reviews of these top-rated tankless water heaters, you can make an informed decision that best suits your household’s needs. Keep in mind factors such as the size of your home, the number of people using hot water, and whether you require a portable option for outdoor use. With the right tankless water heater, you can enjoy the comfort of endless hot water while saving energy and space in your home.