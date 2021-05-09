Better Equity in Immunization | “Vax Live” raised 302 million

Sorry, your browser does not support the videos

(Los Angeles) The concert to promote equality in immunization campaigns raised 302 million, far exceeding the organizers’ goal.

According to Global Citizen, the amount raised during the The Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World He will purchase more than 26 million doses. Funds were raised through charities and companies.

The organizers also wanted to “urge world leaders to mobilize for a fair distribution of the vaccine against COVID-19”.

US President Joe Biden, Foo Fighters and Jennifer Lopez appeared at the recorded concert on May 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and was broadcast on Saturday on several networks, including ABC and CBS.

The ceremony was hosted by Selena Gomez. Several people who had received two doses of the vaccine were able to attend and also praised Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and HER.

Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn, and David Letterman also made notes.

“Vax Live” is one of the biggest concerts in Southern California since the pandemic first appeared more than a year ago.

To attend, journalists and technicians were asked to take a negative COVID-19 test.