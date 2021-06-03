Between Quebec and FTQ | Patient providers will receive $26 per hour

(Montreal) In the agreement reached between Quebec and the FTQ, last Saturday, the compensation for sick patients will practically reach $26 an hour famously promised by Prime Minister Francois Legault.

Leah Levesque

Canadian Press

In fact, they’ll get $25.63 for 1he is April 2022, even if they work in a hospital center, explained Mélanie Gougeon, FTQ’s negotiating team at the center table, in an interview with The Canadian Press on Thursday.

“At the beginning of the negotiations, the government wanted to get this salary only for employees who worked in CHSLDs. But to us, it was clear that at no time was it just a salary for employees in CHSLDs,” M. said.I Joojun.

If there was an excessively large difference in pay between the different types of institutions, there was a risk that sick hospital midwives would leave for residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs).

At the start of the COVID-19 crisis, when he announced rapid training for patient midwives at CHSLDs, Prime Minister François Legault pledged that those attendees would earn $26 an hour, or $49,000 a year, if they worked full time.

Even more in CHSLDs

Beneficiary attendants who work in CHSLDs will earn more, since they receive a premium of 6 to 8%, such as those who work in the emergency room, for example, select Mr.I Joojun.

“Whether or not there are premiums in CHSLDs – because there are some in several sectors – it’s clear that all of our attendees are going to get close to $26. So for sure no matter what bonus they get, they’re going to be over $26 an hour if they work in a department. There are rewards,” summarized MI Joojun.

The FTQ-Quebec agreement provides for salary increases of 2% in 2020-2021, 2% in 2021-2022 and 2% in 2022-2023 for all union members, as well as an improvement in the salary structure for lower-paying holders – including beneficiary midwives.

In this agreement, agents also moved up the pay equity ladder – an important signal – from rank 7 to rank 9, at a rate of one.

The Public Sector Pay Equality Scale includes 28 job evaluation classifications. The higher the rank, the higher the salary required for the job. Each job gets its rank after a score that is determined by evaluating 17 sub-factors, such as training, independence, and risks inherent in the job.

Pay equity complaints for health and social services assistants (ASSS) and beneficiary midwives, dating back to 2015, were also supported.