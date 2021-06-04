Now take advantage of 50% off on 4th generation Echo Dot speakers





Every day, the Daily Geek Show brings you good deals on high-tech products that may satisfy you and make your daily life easier. Today we invite you to discover the new 4th generation Echo Dot connected speaker. This product also benefits from a great discount on Amazon.

Thanks to the simple and elegant design, the connected speaker echo dot It will perfectly fit into all your interiors. In fact, it is made of fashionable fabric. In all respects, it is very easy to install and configure. In addition, it comes with an upgraded amplifier that gives you high-quality sound, clear vocals and powerful bass. So it will delight music lovers as much as it will perfectly and in all conditions adapt to all styles of music. Echo Dot is compatible with many applications, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and many more. Also compatible with Audible, so you can listen to your favorite audiobooks.

This product also integrates Alexa, which will be able to fulfill your slightest requests. Now manage your home with your voice! Alexa, for example, will let you turn on the lights remotely, regulate your home’s temperature, lock the doors…assuming, of course, that you have the hardware and software available. Likewise, you can address Alexa in person: ask for example to tell you the weather or the news, make calls to anyone with an Echo, Alexa or Skype device, control the intensity of lights, play your games and music, tell a joke, answer questions, set an alarm.. .

Finally, it turns out that the security of your data and privacy is not left out with the 4th generation Echo Dot. In fact, with just one click, you can interrupt all the microphones in the house with the microphone mute button. The Echo Dot (4th generation) exceptionally benefits from a 50% discount. It is available at only €29.99 instead of €59.99. Don’t wait any longer, click the red button below.

