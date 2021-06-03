Aline, Valérie Le Mercier’s film on Celine Dion, presented at the Cannes Film Festival

Valérie Lemercier will hit Quebec screens on November 26, 2021, after its release in France on November 10. The original release, scheduled for 2020, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The film is freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion, director Valérie Lemercier who plays Alain Dio, a Quebec singer who rose to global superstar status thanks to her exceptional voice.

4 films directed by women out of 24 in the official competition

The organization announced Thursday that the festival will host 24 films in official competition, including films by French directors Mia Hansen Love, Julia Docornau and Catherine Corsini, and Hungarian film Ildiko Ennedi. They join in particular the French Leos Carax (Annette, opening film), American Wes Anderson (French Dispatch) or the Dutchman Paul Verhoeven (Benedita), whose names have already been revealed.

The films of Italian director Nani Moretti, American Sean Penn, Russian Kirill Serebnikov and French Jacques Audiard also competed.

Among the films that were out of competition in his life , By Emmanuel Bercow with Catherine Deneuve, Cécile de France and Benoit Magimel. The shooting stopped because Catherine Deneuve was taken to the hospital.

Another highly anticipated movie, Still water, by Tom McCarthy, with Matt Damon and Camille Cotten, shot in Marseille.

Notice the creation of a new section, Cannes Premieres. This selection will give way to filmmakers whose films have previously been in competition.

This year, we will find among others deception by Arnaud Desplechin, as well maternity sun, Film directed by French Eva Hussein.

Another novelty in 2021: the creation of a temporary department dedicated to environmental issues. The festival announced in mid-April a series of measures aimed at reducing its environmental footprint, as well as a paid contribution by accredited journalists.

In total, the official selection will include 61 films. The composition of the jury, headed by American Spike Lee, was not disclosed.

Logistically, the festival’s general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, called for prevention and caution, noting that the COVID-19 epidemic had not yet been overcome.