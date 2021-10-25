New film studio at UQAM

Finally, a major investment emerged in the University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM) through the creation of a new film studio.

The site, located in the basement of the Judith Jasmine Suite, received $9 million in government support to modernize the university’s facilities.

The heart of the project, the film studio, will be very spacious, with a height of 5.5 meters.

The new soundproofed showroom will also accommodate 120 people.

The sound studio, with sloping walls to break up the echo, is also part of the site.

The Film Program receives about thirty students each year. Although cinema equipment was often refurbished, the studios were in dire need of modernization.

“Seeing different angles, setbacks in the camera, lighting positioning more widely facing a group, at maximum, having two groups in the same studio, we have a ceiling height. We should be able to provide more possibilities of expression for the following classes of students in the media. ,” explains Clovis Joilier, Head of Cinema Program at UQAM.

Many well-known directors from the UQAM film program, including Denis Villeneuve, Lea Paul and Jean-Claude Luzon.