14% of coral reefs have disappeared in 10 years

In the sixth State of the World Coral Reefs Report 2020, experts from the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network, funded by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), collected data from more than 300 scientists from 73 countries, over a 40-year period, including two million Individual note.

The study found that a significant decrease in coral cover, almost always, corresponds to rapid increases in sea surface temperature, indicating its weakness at peak temperatures, and that this phenomenon is likely to increase as the planet warms.

Priceless ecosystems

According to the report, the vibrant underwater coral cities are home to up to 800 different species of hard corals, and are home to more than 25% of all marine life.

Soft corals bend and sway between the rugged mountains of hard corals, providing additional habitat for fish, snails, and other sea creatures.

Coral reefs are home to the greatest biodiversity of any ecosystem in the world, making them one of the most complex and biologically valuable on the planet.