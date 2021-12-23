Biden says he’s more excited to run for a second term if Trump is a candidate

(Washington) “It will increase my chances of running.” Joe Biden said that if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, he will be more determined to run for a second term.

The 79-year-old Democratic president was speaking in an ABC interview that aired Wednesday night.

When asked if he would run for re-election, Biden said “yes.”

“But listen. I am a person who respects fate very much […]. If I am as healthy as I have now, and if I am healthy, I will come back again.”

What if it means he’s going to have to face Donald Trump, 75, again?

“You’re trying to seduce me,” he replied with a smile.

Of course, why wouldn’t I oppose Donald Trump if he was a candidate? “It will increase my back chances,” he said.

Mr. Trump continues to suggest, baselessly, that the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden was “rigged” and “stolen.”

The person whose supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6 to prevent his rival’s victory from being ratified has hinted in recent months that he might run for another term.

Biden, whose age is fueling speculation about his intentions for 2024, has already announced that he plans to run again.

While Vice President Kamala Harris was initially seen as his natural heir, Washington has been rumored about his relationship with the president and his political future.

MI Harris, 57, appears to be struggling to find her place in the White House, where she takes charge of particularly sensitive tasks related to minority voting access or the origins of the immigration crisis on the southern border with Mexico.