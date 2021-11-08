Big drop in Microsoft 365 Home prices (-47%)!

Amazon is now offering Microsoft 365 Family Edition for only €51.99 instead of €99 for one year, an offer not to be missed:

This version of Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) lets you share your suite of programs with your family or friends, up to six people, and each person will have a separate account and access. Usually 99 € per year is paid, today you can take advantage of a reduction of 47% or 51.99 € for a year (or more if you collect several times)!

Take advantage of the offer on Amazon

This Office suite includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, and Publisher, and includes new features every month. There’s also 1TB of online storage per person (up to 6TB) to automatically back up your photos and files. Microsoft 365 runs on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. The subscription is valid for one year without automatic renewal.

Also enjoy your Outlook emails and calendars without ads, editorial assistance with Microsoft Editor or the premium features of the Family Safety app with advanced security to protect your emails and files.