CF Montreal: At least there is Toronto

The Montreal team did not lose everything even if they were eliminated from the playoffs.

• Read also: Montreal: The season is over

• Read also: CF Montreal: hard to accept

• Read also: The Red Bulls secured last place in the East

The team has yet to play in the Canadian Championship final against Toronto FC, a match that is expected to take place by the end of the month.

“We have a final, the group deserves to win that final for everything they’ve done,” said Wilfried Nancy, who plans to give his players a break while they digest the elimination.

Mathieu Schoener, for his part, hopes this final will allow the team to crown their season with a positive finish.

“It is a very important goal. At least the season does not end on a negative note, we still have this tournament to play. It would be nice to be able to win the tournament here.”

neglected

During his long press conference after the match, Wilfried Nancy often spoke with emotion and returned to the fact that no one believed in his team at the start of the season.

“Everyone said that Montreal would be the last, but they didn’t know me as a coach and they don’t know the new players either,” he said.

“When I inherited the group, I saw that we had great potential. Oliver [Renard] I did a good job finding the guys and I had to put them on the field on my side. “

We wonder what this team would have done if all the local games had been played at Stade Saputo. We also wonder what the team would have looked like if Mason Toye hadn’t missed the past three months.

emotions

Wilfrid Nancy appears to be a relatively calm and Cartesian man in everyday life, but he admitted he’s been overcome with emotions a lot this year.

“I do this work to have feelings. The results are the result of everything that will happen.

“The staff knows that, and I can get goosebumps when I have feelings. All year round and at certain times.”

And there was emotion all over the field today with a nearly full house, for the first time this season.