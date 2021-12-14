Big fight for Zewski | Montreal Magazine

Mikael Zewski will face a huge challenge as he will fight for the first time in his career in front of his fans on March 25th at Coliseum Videotron in Trois-Rivières.

• Read also: It’s time to send a message

• Read also: “I’m Heartbroken” – Kim Clavel

Trifluvien will face Ukraine’s Serhiy Pohachuk (20-1, 20 KOs) as part of the GYM gala in a joint promotion with Probellum. Promoter Yvon Michel is awaiting confirmation from WBC in order to put a secondary title on the line.

“I’m really excited. It’s a few kilometers from where I fought my first fight. I wanted a ‘go or break it’ type fight,” said Zewski (35-2, 23 KO) and Pohaczuk is not an easy customer. He will come with the intention of winning and eliminating me. “

Pohaczuk is ninth in the WBC super welterweight standings. He is a companion of Tom Loeffler, and has managed several big stars, including Gennady Golovkin and brothers Vladimir and Vitali Klitschko.

“It is a duel that will allow me to rise quickly in the world rankings. Zewski added, I did not want an easier fight. I do not think about defeat and will do my best to win.”

holly’s back

After experiencing tragedy in her last fight, Marie-Pierre Holly (4-0-1, 2 KOs) will be back in force in the early months of 2022.

You’ll be fighting in January in Montreal, but will also be part of the map in Trois-Rivieres.

“It really is a golden opportunity,” Holly said. This is where it all started. I haven’t had a chance to fight for some time. “

“I’m fine. I went on a good psychological follow-up and was told I didn’t have PTSD. I’ve been putting on gloves again the past few weeks with some pretty well-ranked girls. Even though I had a hard time, I wasn’t ready to give up.”

After her clash with Quebecois in August, Mexican Janet Zacharias Zapata died.

Hall’s next two opponents may be announced this week.

Sebastien Bouchard and Alexis Barriere will also be part of the sub-card.

They will want a duel that will allow them to advance in their careers.