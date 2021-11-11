Big fire in Saint Roch

The fire started around 4 a.m. in a waste container before spreading to an adjacent building on Rue de la Reine, at the intersection of Rue Sagarde.

The intensity of the fire and the proximity of buildings in the area raised fears of the worst. However, firefighters were able to put out the flames around 6 am. The fire is now under control.

The proximity of buildings in the area allowed the fire to spread quickly. Photo: Courtesy/Quebec City Fire Department

Several victims

Five buildings were evacuated, including two people in critical condition. One of the victims lost consciousness when he was taken to hospital.

Four firefighters were also slightly injured.

A large security perimeter was set up between Rue Sagard and Rue du Pont, near the courthouse in Quebec City.

Burning a building and a car. Photo: Courtesy/Quebec City Fire Department

drowned in darkness

The power was remotely cut off by Hydro-Quebec to facilitate the firefighters’ operations. More than 2,800 homes in Lower Quebec City were plunged into darkness as a result of the fire.

About 80 firefighters participated in the operation.

The Red Cross takes care of the victims.

Investigators are on site to determine the cause and conditions of the fire.

With information from Marie-Pierre Mercier