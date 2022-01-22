Bigorre – trend towards the unvaccinated

Rodrigue Forsey, Governor of Hautes-Pyrénées, today, with representatives of the ARS and CPAM, went to Barbazan-Debat in a successive operation carried out by the vaccination team to launch the “Go to the Unvaccinated” campaign.

According to the authorities of the Basic Health Insurance Fund, 17,388 residents of Hautes-Pyrénées have not been vaccinated.

As part of implementing the vaccination permit as of Monday, January 24, 2022, the Prefecture and the ARS, in cooperation with CPAM, have decided to strengthen procedures that allow these people to receive the vaccination.

Two devices are in place:

Vaccination devices are closer to unvaccinated people

The bus that has already implemented, during the months of November and December, more than 1,550 vaccines will direct its movements towards areas where a large number of unvaccinated people reside.

Like the operation done in Barbazan Depat, the vaccine will go to the municipalities with the largest number of unvaccinated people and CPAM will notify all unvaccinated people residing nearby by text message or phone call. The information will be supplemented by the mayors concerned with the possibility of vaccination.

Since inception of Aller Vers, CPAM has made more than 12,350 outbound calls to provide its policyholders, particularly C2S beneficiaries, and policyholders over 75 years of age, with appointments on Doctolib when oath vaccination => more than 760 appointments issued to date .

Hautes-Pyrenees County Photo