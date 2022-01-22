Dying Light 2 introduces its own graphic modes in video (60fps, 4K, ray tracing…) | Xbox One

It’s time to start soon Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Techland is eagerly awaited by fans of the first authorship and the discovery of the title on next-gen consoles raises expectations.

Today the studio reveals in pictures the different graphic modes that will be available.

4K, 60fps ray tracing

Last December, the teams unveiled the PC configurations needed to enjoy the game. We could especially discover that a RTX 3080 was necessary in hopes of playing in 1080 at 60fps with all the effects of ray tracing. Enabled.

Faced with such a configuration, it is not surprising to see that the console versions will offer three distinct graphics modes as expected.

Performance mode will allow you to play at a frame rate of 60 frames per second. Note that it says “60fps+”, which means that the frame rate should not be blocked at 60fps and will be allowed in particular for Xbox Series X | S equipped with VRR-compatible TVs to enjoy higher performance.

Quality mode (ray tracing)

As its name suggests, this mode will be dedicated to ray tracing and will allow you to enjoy rich graphics on new generation consoles. The frame rate will be at 30fps while the resolution is not reported.

In this mode, the decision will be the privilege and we will then be able to enjoy the game in 4K. Obviously, the frame rate will also be at 30fps.

As a reminder, Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be available on February 4th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch (cloud) and PC as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. It is part of the Smart Delivery programme.