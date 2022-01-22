The stunning version of Ducarme inspired by Chantal

Chantal Machabe’s impact as the Montreal Canadiens’ vice president of communications is already being felt.

She appears to have had a say in coach Dominique Ducharme’s dramatic game against the National Hockey League and refereeing last Thursday after the CH lost 3-2 in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ducharme lamented that his team didn’t win often in goal reviews, and said the Habs were 0 to 10 on those kinds of calls – which were not realistically correct.

“I think Chantal told Dominique he could think outside the box,” TVA Sports journalist Renaud Lavoie revealed Friday during JiC’s “La mise en check” segment. So we ended up with the famous quote.”

Lavoie also returned to the meeting between Groupe CH’s Head of Sports and Entertainment, France Margaret Bélanger and Public Health. Unfortunately, there is nothing new to report in this case.

“Canadians are hopeful that when restaurants reopen, Bell Center can also reopen at 50% capacity,” said one of our insiders.

