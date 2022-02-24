Bilingual support remains stable in Canada

The survey, conducted by phone and online, showed that Canadians favor bilingualism across the country. You think having two official languages Contributes positively to the international image of the country in addition to being One of the facts that really sets Canada apart It makes sense that French and English have equal status because the two languages ​​are part of the country’s history.

And they are 86% of those surveyed over the phone to say to themselves Personally in favor of bilingualism for all of Canada And 75% of the participants are online.

The main advantages of bilingualism, for respondents, are improved business prospects and the potential to provide better customer service.

This is why the vast majority of respondents want to continue teaching French and English in primary schools in Canada and, to a lesser extent, to More efforts to ensure that young people are bilingual and speak French and English .

On the other hand, among the minority who oppose the law of official languages, the arguments most often put forward are the dominance of English and the decline of French, and the fact that the law discriminates against other languages ​​and toward English speakers.

methodology : The national online survey was conducted among 1,500 Canadian adults from September 30 to October 19, 2021. A telephone survey of a national probability sample among 1,507 Canadian adults was conducted by the company Environics ResearchSeptember 27 to October 16, 2021. The 2021 National Telephone Survey sampling error margin is ±2.5% with a 95% confidence interval.

We started the first surveys in 2005-2006 and since then, we’ve seen the emergence of a certain trend. The official languages ​​are part of Canadian identity and during this period of the decade, they have been enhanced, and are part of Canadian standards. […] It is a less controversial and less contested value and is increasingly appropriated by all Canadians. As the Commissioner for Official Languages, Raymond Tyberg, says when analyzing the results.

Very strong support from Quebec

According to this survey, Canadians, as a whole, also support the Official Languages ​​Act and its goals. A law the commissioner still hopes to update quickly and is seen by the majority of respondents as recognition History, status, and culture of Canada as a bilingual country .

The law is viewed favorably, regardless of the provinces, even if it is Quebec that gives it the most services.

The least support comes from Manitoba and Saskatchewan, although in the majority it is 78% by phone and 74% online, as well as in Alberta, where there is a loss of 10 percentage points in five years, 80% compared to 90% in 2016, in response to a survey via the phone.

People whose mother tongue is neither French nor English support the law just as much as the population of Canada as a whole.

What is interesting is that we see that diverse communities support official languages ​​as well. We see official languages ​​as a tool for inclusion, allowing us to be a more inclusive country. All Canadians are fit for that and it’s so much fun in the context of a country that’s changing, especially because of immigration. Mr. Tyberg’s reaction, in an interview with Radio Canada.

However, support is still stronger among Francophone respondents to a telephone survey, at 95%, compared to English-speaking, at 85%.

This trend appears in the results of the survey. For example, in a telephone survey, 94% of French speakers believe that federal ministers should be bilingual, while 67% of English speakers share this view.

As Francophones, we often encounter the presence of the two official languages ​​on a daily basis, while a large number of individuals from the English-speaking majority, have very little contact with French on a daily basis. I think this explains some of our perceptions of the vitality of one language or another. Judges Commissioner Théberge.

Some numbers from the telephone survey*: 94% of respondents believe Canadians should be able to obtain services from the federal government in French or English

82% think the prime minister should be bilingual

77% of respondents believe that judges are bilingual in the Supreme Court of Canada

66% of respondents believe that Francophone minorities outside Quebec need more support

68% of respondents believe that Canada’s official bilingualism policy and its multicultural policy work well together *source : Follow-up survey for official languages 2021, Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages ​​in Canada

Little differences and myths

In 2016, when the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages ​​conducted the same investigation, the results were somewhat similar.

The level of support is still very high. So the glass is half full, or even almost full in my opinion. We will never have a consensus on such a concept as formal languages. But it’s really interesting to see that the dissenting voices we often hear do not reflect what all Canadians really think. the Commissioner of Official Languages ​​believes.

Raymond Tyberg, Commissioner of Official Languages ​​of Canada (archive) Photo: The Canadian Press/Adrian Wilde

Five years later, only a few small differences can be observed, such as less support for bilingualism among judges in the Supreme Court of Canada, for example.

There has also been a slight increase in some myths associated with the official languages, particularly regarding Canadian language policy.

About 83% of online respondents believe that Canadian language policy is so All federal government services are provided in the two official languages ​​from coast to coast .

New question, another myth: 64% think it’s outside Quebec, French is no longer the second most popular language after English And the Although the latest census data indicates otherwise notes the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages.

” The work continues, but we’ve come a long way from the days when we didn’t want to read French and English on a cereal box. » – Quote from Raymond Tyberg, Commissioner of Official Languages ​​of Canada

This tells us that we must continue to raise awareness and educate about what the official languages ​​mean in the context of Canada. But it also shows [les langues officielles]It is known to all Mr. Théberge analyzes.

survey, why?

Commissioner Théberge believes that these findings will be useful to the federal government, as well as to all decision makers, in particular for setting up their language policies.

We will share it with the decision makers […] To demonstrate the importance that Canadians place on official languages ​​and, for example, to develop programs to teach French as a second language across Canada, and programs to support official language minority communities Illustrates.

And also the hope that the support obtained will succeed in persuading Justin Trudeau’s government to speed up its steps to modernize the Official Languages ​​Act.