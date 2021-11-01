Billie Jean King Cup: Canada surprises France

Canada stunned the Billie Jean King Cup by defeating defending champions France in three matches on Monday in Prague.

It was the doubles duel at the end of the day that made the difference. With a performance of 25 winning shots, Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino have already defeated Alize Cornet and Clara Borrell in sets 6-3, 7-6 (6). And so this victory broke the tie from 1 to 1.

Drawing on the experience of Dabrowski, fifth in the world and 10-time doubles champion, the Canadian pair erased a tiebreak finish point, winning three straight wins to end the showdown.

Being 16NS Team here and win [l’équipe] “Obviously unbelievable,” Marino said on the court after the #1 duel. I think we can be proud of ourselves. As a team, we came together with a lot of heart and I think it turned out today.”

good service

It was the second match in a row for Marino, 148th in the WTA rankings. Earlier, she was defeated in singles by Cornette (59th place) in two sets of 6-4 and 7-6 (5). The maple leaf actress was in spite of everything making life difficult for her opponent, who praised the quality of his service.

“I was trying to stay focused,” Cornet said. She was great serving and it was difficult, because I felt pressure when I played matches with my serve. But I was trying to move my legs and do my best.”

Surprise

Earlier, Frenchman Françoise Abanda set the tone in today’s first encounter. Ranked 353rd in the world, she defeated Fiona Ferro, 105NS, in three sets of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

A break in Game Three of the final round was enough to close the debate. If she imposed her pace against the French, she also took advantage of 54 non-coercive fouls to win.

After France on Monday, Canadian women will effectively oppose Russia’s representatives on Wednesday. The team also includes Carol Chow. For their part, Bianca Andreescu and Lila Annie Fernandez have abandoned the event, which will end on Saturday.

TVA Sports broadcasts Canada matches this week.

