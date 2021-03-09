Bispiel in the Republican Party on the use of the name “Trump”

(Washington) The Republican National Committee is defending its right to use Donald Trump’s name in a fundraising campaign after the former president called on the Republican National Council to end the practice.

Jill Colvin

In a letter to Donald Trump’s attorney Alex Cannon on Monday, Justin Rimer, senior advisor to the Congolese National Assembly, said the commission “has every right to refer to public figures” when it sits. She is participating in a “First Amendment Protected Political Speech” and has assured that she will continue to do so.

He added that Donald Trump also “assured” RNC Chair Rona McDaniel over the weekend that he agrees to RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising and other documents, including at the Palm Beach Donor Retreat that we are looking forward to participating in.

This position reflects tensions within the Republican Party in the wake of Donald Trump’s exit from the White House. The “Republican Party” is keen to capitalize on the popularity of the former president with his Republican base to raise funds before the midterm elections next year. But it conflicts with Donald Trump’s instinct to control the use of his name and image as he aims to position himself as the undisputed leader of the Republican Party.

In his first major speech since his departure, Donald Trump urged his supporters to donate their money to Save America, his political action committee, rather than to the traditional “GOP” fundraising organizations. On Friday, his group sent letters to RNC and other organizations asking them to “stop and immediately refrain from unauthorized use of the name, picture and / or image resembling a picture of President Donald J Trump in any fundraising, persuasion and / or speech.” , According to an RNC letter.

The Republican campaign committees in the House and Senate and a spokesman for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press.

RNC and Donald Trump campaign teams worked side by side during the 2020 elections, including fundraising through a joint commission. The links remain between them.

Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the April RNC Donors Retreat meeting in Palm Beach and tell Rona McDaniel that he wants to continue fundraising for RNC even while raising money for his own activities.

Despite the requests, RNC and other organizations continued to collect donations on Donald Trump’s behalf.

“Congratulations! You have been chosen as one of the first wanted people to demand that you uphold Trump’s legacy,” RNC wrote in a message on Sunday.

“We need 10,000 Patriots still standing with President Trump before midnight tonight. Urgent: We need Trump supporters,” I read another letter from the Senate Republican National Committee Monday afternoon.