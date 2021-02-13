Bjorn Johnson at CF Montreal with a desire to settle down

On Friday, for about half an hour, thanks to his talkative spirit and a little bit of a shaky wi-fi, the Norwegian of American descent assessed the reasons that had driven him to Montreal, his 12th club since 2011, a world tour that makes him feel no regrets.

However, at the age of 29, this future father enjoys, as should his internet connection, a bit of stability. For some, it’s a chance to sleep at 10 pm every night. For Johnson, this is an opportunity to sign a two-year contract and an optional year in a league he knows so well that he was born in New York and raised in North Carolina.

It was his father who gave Johnson the idea to try his luck in Europe, even if that meant returning to university later. It started with the father’s country, Norway. Then Spain and Portugal, where it was made M **** salaries Before a lucrative contract in Bulgaria and spending time in Scotland.

The Montreal Reid has its origins as follows: when he was in the Netherlands, during the 2017-2018 season, he was noticed by Olivier Renard, sporting director of Standard de Liège.

Johnson said Olivier was my reason for being in Montreal. He started following me while I was at ADO The Hague. I had good conversations with him aiming to log into Liège. I wanted to go, but I got an offer from AZ Alkmaar, and I thought it was the best option, because I was staying in Dutch football that I know so well.

After two more deviations, namely a loan in Norway and a season in South Korea, where he won the AFC Champions League last December, Johnson finally agreed to Reynard’s suggestion: ‘A New Beginning’.

Johnson argued that the opportunity to learn from Thierry Henry could not be denied. The most important thing for me is to go camp and earn my place. Olivier brought me to the club, and Henry wants certain types of players. If I don’t agree with his ideas, I must convince him myself. I came to win my place.

I am 29 years old, and I’m not old, but I’m not young either. I bring some experiences here. Bjorn Johnson

If you haven’t had the opportunity yet to discuss with the Montreal coach, Johnson has clearly done his homework. In South Korea, he meets former Kim Ki-hee Seattle Sounders, who tells him how much better teams are not only in terms of play, but also in terms of recruitment. Johnson will clearly not contradict him on this last point.

The Norwegian seems to have studied the local culture very well as well. A reference to Ignacio Piatti, who is not necessarily a big name in world football, has been added to a note on Former player turned coach This will help him better understand the club, the city and Canada. No pressure, Patrice Bernier.

Moreover, Johnson said the pressure is welcome. Journalists had taken notes when the newcomer claimed he wasn’t the type to shy away from questions after the games.

He added that I saw the new logo, the new diet, and the new coach for a year. There is a lot of new […] It is important to show the player that we trust him, and that we want a profile like him. You may be the second or third choice, but you are not the tenth. You are one of their best potential. I am delighted to be a part of it and I am proud of it.

In terms of gameplay, as Olivier Renard explained earlier this week, Johnson offered Henry an option he had never had before: 6’5 ” (1.96m) forward, not necessarily too big. Up to 80 kg (175 lbs), but which The aerial aspect of soccer has been mastered to perfection According to his words.

Johnson is ready for anything: playing alone at the top, as Rommel Koyoto brilliantly did last season, or even twice before him. Will these two players be complementary to each other? They are definitely not the same, however.

Selon l’échantillon fourni par le site spécialisé FBRef, depuis 2017, Johnsen et Quioto sont à peu près sur un pied d’égalité pour ce qui est des buts et des passes décisives par 90 minutes de jeu (0,73 contre 0,65 , in the matter). But that number, for Jonsen, came almost exclusively from goals scored, while Quioto was providing 0.29 passes every 90 minutes.

Johnson admitted, maybe I’ll be asked to do something new. But for a complete game, the best person you can learn from is the one who was amazing with his feet. Having Henry as a coach was probably the best thing that could happen to me to take a step forward for the year I turn 30.

Henry, like ex-montriller Didier Drogba and ex-Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is just one of the idols whose best moments Johnson still watches on YouTube.

Fortunately for him, Nutrilait’s Wi-Fi, unlike his phone, is fairly stable.