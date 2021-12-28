Series of rivalry between Canada and the United States | Matches scheduled for January 3 and 6 have been cancelled

(Edmonton) Following discussions between Hockey Canada and USA Hockey, the last two games of the Rivalry Series on Tuesday have been cancelled.

These meetings were scheduled to take place in Edmonton and Red Deer on January 3-6.

With many Canadian team players and staff currently under restrictions stemming from COVID-19 protocols, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have agreed that the games cannot be played.

“The risks associated with holding (matches) less than a month before our teams are ready to compete in the Olympics is too great to end the series against the United States,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey activities for Hockey Club Canada. .

“It’s always sad that we have to change our schedule and not be able to take on the Americans.

“Unfortunately, we have to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our athletes and prepare the team, so that everyone remains healthy and can go to Beijing.”

The Rivalry series will last six matches, not nine as planned.

Canada has won four times, including two wins in overtime.

A game scheduled for December 20 in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.