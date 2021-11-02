Black Hawk postponed a big party

The Chicago Blackhawks postponed a night that was meant to honor Marianne Houssa’s career until Monday.

The 42-year-old Slovakian was originally scheduled to celebrate November 9 at the United Center, when the Pittsburgh Penguins pass through Windy City. However, due to the sexual assault scandal that hit the Illinois organization, the organization saw fit to postpone the memorial evening.

No later date has been announced.

“Following further discussions between Danny Wirts (CEO), Jaime Faulkner (COO) and Marian, all agreed that this is an important time for our organization to reflect rather than celebrate,” the Black Hawks wrote in a statement.

“Marianne and the organization know we need to rebuild our community’s trust by holding ourselves accountable for the courage that Kyle Beach has shown in speaking out. [les gestes de Brad Aldrich]. »

Hessa was also part of the Black Hawks, during the 2009-10 season, when she won the Stanley Cup, but also at the same time was a fact that Kyle Beach scolds.

In 19 National League seasons, including eight in Chicago, the forward has racked up 1,134 points in 1,309 games. He also won three Stanley Cups, all with the Black Hawks. Hossa will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 15, as a member of 2020 Vintage, but COVID-19 has forced the induction ceremony to be postponed.