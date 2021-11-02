nintendo difference

on the program in Pokemon GO This month, the end of the Chenapan season, but also various events including day of the dead, a party organized in Mexico and other parts of America which this time is celebrated around the world for the first time in the game, Festival of Lights (also a first in Pokémon GO) that will sign the arrival didin, the new community day which will be dedicated to Lexi, or a special event to release Pokemon sparkling diamond And pearls brilliant. To know all about Contact Combat GO And what is happening now, the official article of the current season is updated regularly at this address. Niantic also recently published an article in Developer magazine with a video About Community Days.

Upcoming events

Celebration event with sparkling diamonds and sparkling pearls Celebrate the launch of Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Pokémon Sparkling Pearl with a special event from November 16, 2021 to November 21, 2021. ??? : The chinapan season will end with an epic event! From November 26, 2021 to November 29, 2021, coaches who have completed the Special Chennaban Study Story of Misunderstanding will be able to open a Special Study Story where coaches will have the opportunity to learn more about Hoba. Keep listening!

« Have you ever heard of Dia de Muertos? It is a holiday celebrated in Mexico and other parts of America and celebrates the lives and memory of friends and family who have passed on to another world.

In the ancient Aztec tradition, it was said that the souls of our loved ones never disappeared, but simply passed on to another world, and at a special time of the year they returned to ours. Since then, people who celebrate Día de Muertos prepare for the occasion, putting on the table the favorite dishes of their ancestors, covering the streets with flower petals (cempasúchil) and lighting candles and candles. Incense to enjoy a joyful party full of colours, music, flowers and flavours. »