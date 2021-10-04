Blue Jays miss the qualifiers in the extreme

New York won by a meager point over the Tampa Bay Rays as the Red Sox completed a six-point comeback in the Federal Capital to defeat the Washington Nationals 7-5.

So Toronto concludes the regular season with just one win for New York and Boston, with a record 91 wins and 71 losses.

Remember, the Blue Jays were not able to qualify directly for the playoffs on Sunday. The team could, at best, take on the Yankees or the Red Sox, with a setback from one of those two teams and a victory in Toronto.

one sided match

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. hit his 48th home lead of the season on Sunday. Photo: The Canadian Press / Frank Gunn

In Toronto, the Blue Jays did not give the Orioles a chance.

George Springer, the first hitter to start with Toronto in the game, made a home run on the spot. Marcus Simin and Bo Pechet took turns crossing the board afterwards thanks to singles from their teammates.

In his second round at bat, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delighted the nearly 30,000 spectators who gathered at Rogers Center with the 48th long ball of the season. It’s also a new tag in the Major Leagues (MLB) for a player 22 or younger.

Tyler Nevin scored the Orioles early in the third inning with his first MLB Championship.

George Springer returned to charge at the end of the third when the lanes were full. The $150 million Blue Jays guy Eric Hanhold’s bid has jumped across the fence to sign for the sixth major of his career.

Hyun-Jin Ryu made five rounds to claim his 14th win of the season. Four other shooters shared the action from the sixth inning.

The Torontonians ended their season after going through their three-game streak against the Orioles, but that wasn’t enough in the end.

They finished the campaign with 91 wins and 71 losses, which is good for a sixth place in the MLS.

Most of their season has been in the United States, due to border restrictions. The organization has been given permission to return to play in Canada effective July 30.

On the cusp of the playoffs, the Yankees will face the Red Sox on Tuesday.