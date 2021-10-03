Covid-19 in France: 9 new deaths, more than 7,300 hospitalized patients, 1,300 in critical care

Near the end of the fourth wave? The figures published by the French public health authority this Sunday confirm, once again, the stability or even Low epidemic in the country With the number of hospitalizations stagnating or even declining. However, specialists called for Be vigilant against a possible fifth waveWhich is preferred by winter.

7,308 patients were hospitalized on Sunday with Covid-19 infection. Compared to the previous day, Saturday, there are 14 more (7,294) than Saturday and 686 fewer compared to seven (7,994). There were 76 new admissions recorded in the past 24 hours, compared to 141 on Saturday and 89 last Sunday. By comparison, on September 3, there were 624 new admissions during the same period of more than 10,800 hospitalized patients.

More than 1,300 people are in critical care

In critical care services (resuscitation, intensive care and continuous monitoring), we continue to approach below the threshold of 1,000 hospitalized patients. There are 1,326 this Sunday, For 1325 on Saturday and 1577 last Sunday. At the beginning of September, there were more than 2,000 patients in the same wards. In the past 24 hours, 19 new patients were admitted there, compared to 33 and 35 on Saturday and Sunday.