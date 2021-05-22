Blues Head Up Unpunished: The Blues General Manager has had enough

St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong is tired of hitting his players to the head without scolding their attackers.

Also read: Marc-Andre Fleury, Column of the Golden Knights

Also read: Win for Tavares

Also read: Travis Green will return to Vancouver

On Wednesday evening, in Armstrong’s second game against Colorado Avalanche, defenders Justin Falk and Robert Portoso fell in the fight.

Nazem Qadri was expected to receive a comment for hitting Falk in the head, but Tyson Ghost was not and will not be punished for his push in Portoso.

“I am disappointed that Justin and Robert were forced out of Wednesday’s match by blows to the head,” Armstrong said in an interview with the sports site Athletic.

The general manager also wants the National Hockey League (LNH) to look into the problem soon.

“Now is not the time to talk about protecting players, but I want to have this discussion when the season ends, so that my comments are not seen as a reaction to what is happening with my team now.”

The Blues are currently 2-0 in the series. The third duel will take place on Friday evening in the business center.