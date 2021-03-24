BMW introduces the 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

Building BMW The Alpina model adds new to its lineup: BMW B8 Alpina Gran Coupe 2022 . It will be sold in Canada this year. This is the latest innovation from Alpina, the BMW specialist in tuning cars.

Since this is the Gran Coupe version, the car adopts a four-door coupe style. It offers a renewed style with the addition of fewer aerodynamic components, and larger air intakes up front to supply the engine with fresh air, in particular. It can be recognized by the typical Alpina photos, the 21-inch polygonal rims on which high-performance Michelin tires were fitted, among other things.

Under the hood of the BMW B8 Gran Coupé, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 from the BMW-developed M8 will slide, but the preparer has made some modifications to it in order to enhance its power. It will develop an impressive 612 hp and produce 590 lb-ft of torque from 2,000 rpm. Equipment magic also works on the engine sound side thanks to the addition of a new stainless-steel sport exhaust. The driver can adjust the sound to their liking by selecting one of the available modes, including Comfort and Sport.

Power is transmitted to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox jointly developed with ZF OEM.

The tuner not only increased the car’s power, but also added a set of 4-piston Brembo brakes with discs measuring 15.6 inches in diameter at the front and 15.7 inches in the front. This will make it possible to stop this block a little faster while ensuring permanent braking on the track. The chassis has also been modified to improve performance, as are the suspension systems. Alpina wants to balance performance with long-distance comfort.

The interior also benefits from a distinctive treatment to emphasize its exclusivity. These include illuminated door sills including the Alpina logo, exclusive trims and the Alpina sport steering wheel.

The 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupé will be launched in dealerships this summer; Prices will be announced later. Two body colors are assigned, namely Alpina Blue and Metallic Green.

It may interest you

Video: 2021 BMW Alpina XB7