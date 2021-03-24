Is it raised the taboo about endometriosis?

More. March 24, 2021
Endometriosis is a chronic gynecological disease that affects and disables more than 2 million women in France, that is, 10% of women of childbearing age.. They are basically nodules (Cysts) Located in the womb, but can sometimes be elsewhere. There is no endometriosis Every woman reacts differently: some suffer from mild pain, others experience very severe pain only during menstruation and ovulation, and others suffer from pain every day.. It is a disease that was discovered 160 years ago, and we have been talking about it a lot about fifteen years ago, but we still do not know its mechanism and there is no cure.. Endometriosis is the main cause of school and work absenteeism in France. It is also the main cause of infertility (It is estimated that 30% to 50% of women with endometriosis cannot conceive). This disease is still not well diagnosed: most patients can wait up to 7 years before naming their pain..
► Should leave be granted to women with endometriosis?
► Should we talk more about it in school?
► A must for doctors–To be better informed?
