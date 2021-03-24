Is it raised the taboo about endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic gynecological disease that affects and disables more than 2 million women in France, that is, 10% of women of childbearing age. . They are basically nodules ( Cysts ) Located in the womb, but can sometimes be elsewhere . There is no endometriosis Every woman reacts differently: some suffer from mild pain, others experience very severe pain only during menstruation and ovulation, and others suffer from pain every day. . It is a disease that was discovered 160 years ago, and we have been talking about it a lot about fifteen years ago, but we still do not know its mechanism and there is no cure. . Endometriosis is the main cause of school and work absenteeism in France . It is also the main cause of infertility ( It is estimated that 30% to 50% of women with endometriosis cannot conceive ) . This disease is still not well diagnosed: most patients can wait up to 7 years before naming their pain. .

► Should leave be granted to women with endometriosis?

► Should we talk more about it in school?

► A must for doctors – To be better informed?