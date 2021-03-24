The death of Jean Labier five years ago: “We heard a fly” – Denis Levesque

Denis Levesque remembers well on March 29, 2016, the day his colleague and friend at LCN / TVA, interviewer and columnist Jean Labier, died tragically in a plane crash in the Magdalen Islands.

Also read: A touching tribute to Jean Lapier, five years after his death

“I was on the air at 1 p.m. There was a small special bulletin and it was said that a plane had crashed into the islands[de-la-Madeleine]Confide to Marie Claudette Barrett, Wednesday, in the group “Deux filles le matin”. I didn’t know if Jan boarded this trip or not, but I knew he was called to go, and his father passed away. They found out at 1:05 PM and I wasn’t out of the air until 1:30 PM. At that time it was confirmed to me. “

Therefore, it is impossible for him to forget the silence that reigned during her workplace.

“VTVA, at the time, there were probably a hundred employees and you could hear a fly fly. All we were hearing was the cold. We couldn’t figure it out because the family had not been notified. All we heard next was the conversation we were going to do.” On the air, but other than that, no one said a word at the station. It was completely unique. “

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of this death, Denis Levski will present the documentary “Jean Lapier: Man of Heart and Words” on March 29, at 9 pm, on LCN, and on April 1, at the same time, on TVA.