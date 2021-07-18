Bolsonaro could leave hospital on Sunday

His doctor said, on Saturday, that the health of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been hospitalized since Wednesday in Sao Paulo due to an intestinal obstruction, is improving and may be discharged from hospital on Sunday.

“Forecast tomorrow [dimanche] “He has to get out,” D told reporters.s Antonio Macedo, the surgeon who leads the team of doctors that treated the Brazilian president at the Villa Nova Star private hospital in São Paulo.

“Today [samedi]He was following a cream-based diet without fermentation. If he digests it well, the medical team will be able to make a decision on his discharge in the coming days,” notes the health report of Mr Bolsonaro, 66.

“I’m fine, thank God,” Jair Bolsonaro said in a video conference, and said he was looking forward to “getting back to work.”

Since he was stabbed in the intestines in September 2018, while campaigning for the presidential election, Mr. Bolsonaro has undergone six surgeries, including five on his digestive system.

He was urgently admitted from Tuesday to Wednesday at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia due to severe abdominal pain and a bout of hiccups that lasted for more than ten days.

The far-right leader was then placed in an intensive care unit and “intubated as a precaution,” one of his sons, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, noted on the radio.

Once the intestinal obstruction was diagnosed, the Brazilian president was taken to the Villa Nova Star private hospital in São Paulo.

Cette nouvelle hospitalisation intervient dans un contexte de crise politique et d’érosion de la popularité du président brésilien, qui fait face à des allégations de corruption dans les contrats négociés par son gouvernement pour gérer la pandémor de famie prè 000, in the country.