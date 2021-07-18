I signed eight deals yesterday afternoon in the NHL

Suppose that yesterday’s events surprised more than one person, including myself. Not many people expected so much excitement in the National Hockey League to simply block the rolls.

Well, the NHL general managers proved us wrong yesterday by going through several deals. Most of them were well advertised after the 3pm menu closed.

Yesterday was a much more exciting day for me than the trade deadline that happened earlier this season.

Below is a summary of the most important trades that took place yesterday.

Adin Hill moves to San Jose Sharks

The first transaction completed yesterday took place around 2pm. It featured the Arizona Coyotes, who traded goalkeeper Adin Hill and a seventh-round pick in 2022, as well as the San Jose Sharks, who sent goalkeeper Joseph Corinar in the second round in 2022 as well.

Analysis: It’s a fairly balanced trade that allows the coyotes to avoid losing Hill in the expansion draft for nothing, and allows the sharks to get their hands on a good goalkeeper, something they’ve desperately needed for a long time.

Jason Dickinson hits the road to Vancouver

Minutes after trading Adin Hill, it was revealed that Jason Dickinson had been traded to the Vancouver Canucks for the third round in 2021.

Analysis: Another exchange where a team gets a return for a player they would have likely lost to the Seattle Kraken. In this case, it was the Dallas Stars who traded a player they couldn’t protect.

Philadelphia Flyers get their hands on Ryan Ellis

Today’s biggest deal is the one that sent Ryan Ellis to Philadelphia in exchange for Philip Myers and Nolan Patrick.

Analysis: The Flyers finally had the 4 best defenders they’ve been looking to have of all time. In return, the Preds get a young, dependable defender, as well as Nolan Patrick who was traded soon after. With this deal, I think we could account for Flyers’ “exit” in the Seth Jones case, but you never know.

Cody Glass to join the Nashville Predators

Just seconds after the big deal was announced, Nolan Patrick was no longer a Preds member. In fact, Nashville immediately sent her to Vegas in exchange for Cody Glass.

Analysis: It’s a trade that will benefit young players, who have had difficulty making their way into the NHL since the beginning of their careers. So it will be a well-deserved fresh start for both of them.

Jared McCann hits the road to Toronto

After this deal was announced prior to the three-band trade, this deal was only announced shortly afterwards as it awaits some details. So Jared McCann was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Philip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in 2022.

Analysis: I think it’s a trip to Toronto, when the Pittsburgh Penguins already indicated that McCann wouldn’t be protected. McCann has had some good seasons in Pittsburgh, and just for the seventh round pick and B prospect, it’s a very solid acquisition.

extension

Below are the other transactions that took place.

Brett Howden (New York Rangers) traded the Vegas Golden Knights for Nick de Simone, then a fourth-round pick in 2022.

Barkley Goudreau moved from Tampa Bay Lightning to the New York Rangers in the seventh round in 2022. Goudreau will be a free agent.

The Islanders got rid of Andrew Ladd’s contract by sending him to Arizona with second-round picks and a third-round pick. All three options have conditions.