An entrepreneur learns to live again by cycling across Canada

A businessman who felt trapped in his business felt as free as ever since he set out to cross Canada by bike.

Jan Traversi, 46, began his cross-country crossing in early June in Newfoundland and will be heading by bike to Victoria, British Columbia.

For the outdoor enthusiast, this nearly 7,000-kilometer trek isn’t physically challenging; Instead, he learns to live again, one pedal stroke at a time.

“The trip makes me live in the present, enjoy life, live to the rhythm of nature, and let myself be taken aback by stepping out of my comfort zone,” explains Drummondville, whom he has met over the past few days, as he stops over in his hometown.

photo courtesy Drummondville resident Jan Traversi stopped in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland, at the start of his bike ride across Canada. We see Mr. Traversi admiring the landscape, in June 2021.

Since his demeanor is so open, he plans his route from day to day and is greeted by strangers thanks to the WarmShowers app.

Anyone who has had a hard time communicating with people for a long time because of their stutter is happy to see that they pique everyone’s curiosity thanks to the bags they carry on their bikes. Along the way, he was offered a chop and an impromptu seafood buffet, he says.

“I feel good wherever I am,” this radiant man notes.

photo courtesy Jan Traversi ate sea urchins at the end of June 2021.

prisoner

Mr. Traversi was a co-owner of Drummondville SME, Structure BRL, so invested in his business that he felt guilty for taking days off. However, the additional training he pursued at the Beauce School of Entrepreneurship had the effect of therapy. Concrete workshops, which allowed him to think differently, test his confidence, experience teamwork and trust in his weaknesses, also helped him to express his condition in words.

“I felt trapped in my work. When you realize that, you have to change something,” says this leader.

To experience the cycling trip, Mr. Traversi had a trained professional take his place. He knows he can count on an excellent team.

QMI Photo Agency, Caroline Lepage

Corridor in Bus

In mid-July, he stopped at his school in Boss for the graduation ceremony.

“When I arrived by bike, all the staff were waiting for me. People applauded for me. It warms my heart!” He crosses.

This father of two sees the rest of the journey with the same enthusiasm. It drives at a rate of 100 kilometers per day and adapts to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, depending on the province.

Some stops are planned, such as his brother’s visit to Alberta and his speed skating colleague’s visit to British Columbia.

One thing is for sure, this investor’s life will change as much as he knows he can retire on his return, scheduled for September.

“I will choose my work days, not my days off!” He said with a smile.