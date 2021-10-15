boss Create a sensation with the new IP67 rated portable speaker called the SoundLink Flex.

With this speaker, very Bose signs Compact and light. The device sports a width of 7.9 inches, a height of 3.6 inches, and a depth of 2.1 inches. The integrated utility loop secures it with a carabiner. It’s also dust and water tight so you don’t have to worry about getting too close to the edge of the pool or the sea.

This product is available in three colors : black, white and smoked blue.

Bose SoundLink Flex: Sound quality that promises to be impressive

The SoundLink Flex has a dedicated transducer that produces strong bass ringtones. PositionIQ can detect its orientation, regardless of its position to adjust the audio output.

This Bose speaker surprises with its sporty back and powder-coated steel grille. he is Corrosion resistant and will not fade Even under aggressive ultraviolet rays. Its users will not be afraid of water, especially since it floats in water.

It could be SoundLink Flex Stereo paired with any connected speaker at home. It has a built-in microphone for calls and interacts with the phone’s voice assistant. However, WiFi is not available.

Although it has not yet been launched in France, the Bose speakerphone has it all and really arouses desire. Comments obtained about it indicate a A stark superiority in the functionality of Sonos Roam. Its light weight and small size do not affect the sound quality at all. We hope to receive more feedback soon, especially regarding the capabilities of the Bose SoundLink Flex Speaker.

Bose SoundLink Flex Speaker Still Unannounced in France functionally superior to Sonos Room. Although, these portable speakers sound great despite their size. So let’s be patient, comments on the capabilities of the SoundLink Flex won’t be long in coming.