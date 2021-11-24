Xbox disables FPS Boost after backward compatibility

Last week, Microsoft announced that it was going to Terminate the Backward Compatibility Program On Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S after a new wave of 70 games including Max Payne 3, Ridge Racer 6, Otogi, Dead or Alive 3, FEAR or even Red Dead Revolver. Today, the FPS Boost program has also been suspended by the American company.

Need a break for Xbox

Peggy Lo, who is responsible for the Xbox’s backward compatibility program, confirmed last week: “As we continue to focus on preserving and improving the art of video games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games from the past into the catalog due to licensing, legal and technical restrictions.”. It was then believed that Microsoft would now focus on improving its backward compatible titles using FPS Boost. Unfortunately no. This program has also been suspended.

This time, it’s Jason Ronald, Project Manager at Xbox who explains it :

Currently over 130 games benefit from FPS Boost, and we’re constantly looking for new improvements such as frame rate optimization or HDR automation. But I can tell you that we have tried to apply the technology we currently use for FPS Boost to more than 130 games, and sometimes we encounter errors of 80%: in these cases our teams do everything they can to find the solution, but this is not always the case. I’m thinking of a very specific game where an event that happens at the end is not triggered due to the very fast frame rate. Our current technology has already enabled us to improve Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, and while we’ll continue to look for new ways to improve other titles, we don’t have anything to announce in the near future. For now, we’ve reached our limits.

The Xbox development team is experiencing some issues that will force them to suspend the FPS Boost program. Developers are facing new challenges that may take some time to find a solution. On the other hand, that doesn’t mean there won’t be more games that benefit from frame rate optimization or HDR automation.