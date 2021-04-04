Boxer faces breast cancer

A former Olympic boxer has seen her life turned upside down in recent weeks.

Odell Letler was diagnosed with breast cancer. The 36-year-old is now preparing for the most important battle of her life.

Having played nearly 80 amateur boxing matches, Odile Letelier believes the sport has prepared her well for testing like a disease.

“When we’re at a high level, we really need to pass trials and keep going … There are many pitfalls, injuries and contests that don’t go as we want them to … so we learn to be flexible. You learn to fight for what you want,” she explains.

Quebec multi-champion and Canadian Championship medalist uses single-player combat. Not this time, because her family is wrapping around her.

“She’s a fighter. Just watched his later years in boxing or in school. Lots of pitfalls, but she’s a fighter. Her brother Matteo Letelier tells us she always does that at the end of the day.”

Odile Letellier had just finished her studies in nursing and was about to start her career at Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis. Unfortunately, his employment status was too recent to be eligible for disability insurance.

“I decided to start a campaign with the GoFundMe platform to help Odile. Because next year she won’t be able to work. Her partner was already working hard.” Priscilla Gerrard, O’Dell’s sister-in-law, explains that it really is a matter of getting a boost of generosity, solidarity and a streak of love.