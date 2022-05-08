Boxing Canada: Daniel Tribunier resigns

Canadian boxing’s high-performance director Daniel Tribanier finally resigned on Sunday, just days after publishing an open letter in which one hundred athletes, coaches and community stakeholders denounced his practices.

• Read also: Boxing Canada: COC on the lookout

• Read also: Boxing no gloves, it bleeds!

• Read also: The Brazeau-Trudeau boxing match celebrates its 10th anniversary

The organization announced in a press release.

“Boxing Canada’s Board of Directors has approved the resignation of Daniel Tribunier as High Performance Director. His resignation is effective immediately. Therefore, Boxing Canada will enter into discussions with regional sports organizations over the next few weeks to form a search committee that will guide the process of appointing a new High Performance Director,” reads the the message.

The open letter demanded that Tribunier leave immediately. The document lifted the veil on the toxic and frightening culture found in Boxing Canada. In addition, some boxers of the national team have allegedly been victims of physical and psychological abuse.

Tribanier was in office for 14 years. Under his leadership, Maple Leaf did not win any Olympic medals and the results in international competitions were starving.